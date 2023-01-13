{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    7h ago

    Cogeco Communications reports Q1 profit and revenue up, trims guidance for full year

    The Canadian Press

    The delay in CRTC's decision on wireless carriers was time wasted not serving Canadians: Cogeco CEO

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Cogeco Communications Inc. reported its first-quarter profit and revenue rose compared with a year ago, but the company trimmed its guidance for its full financial year.

    The cable company says it now expects revenue for its 2023 financial year to grow in a range of 0.5 to two per cent on a constant currency basis compared with earlier expectations for growth between two and four per cent.

    Cogeco Communications also says its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization is now expected to grow between 0.5 and two per cent on a constant currency basis compared with earlier guidance for growth between 1.5 and 3.5 per cent for its full year.

    The revised guidance came as the company reported its profit attributable to owners of the corporation totalled $111.5 million for the quarter ended Nov. 30, up from $106.8 million a year earlier.

    The profit amounted to $2.44 per diluted share for the quarter, up from $2.27 per diluted share a year earlier.

    Revenue for the quarter totalled $762.3 million, up from $718.5 million, an increase of 6.1 per cent or 2.3 per cent on a constant currency basis.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2023.