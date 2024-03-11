Cogeco names Frederic Perron its new president and CEO; Philippe Jette to retire

Cogeco Inc. has named Frédéric Perron its new president and CEO, succeeding Philippe Jetté, who is retiring.

Perron is taking the helm of the Montreal-based company and its Cogeco Communications Inc. subsidiary effective immediately, following a board of directors-led succession planning process.

Joining the company in September 2020, he previously held the position of president of Cogeco Connexion, Cogeco's Canadian broadband business, after leading T-Mobile's consumer business in Poland, holding executive roles at Vodafone in the U.K. and the Czech Republic, and running customer base management at Rogers Communications Inc.

Perron says he looks forward "to pursuing our current corporate strategy and extending our track record of growth."

Jetté, who plans to serve as a strategic advisor to Perron and the board until Aug. 31, says Perron's international telecommunications background and experience leading Cogeco Connexion makes him "the right leader to take Cogeco to new heights."

The company thanked Jetté in a press release, saying that under his leadership, Cogeco has grown to become a leading Canadian communications company with revenue of $3 billion annually.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2024.