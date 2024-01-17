Competition Bureau launches new site to help businesses comply with laws

The Competition Bureau of Canada has launched a new online hub with resources to help businesses comply with laws related to competition and labelling.

The federal agency announced its new Compliance Hub on Wednesday.

In a statement, the bureau and the hub will replace its Corporate Compliance Programs Bulletin, which was initially published in 2015.

“The hub is geared towards businesses looking to develop a new compliance program or update an existing one,” the bureau said in a written statement.

The statement said the new hub is “easier to navigate and understand,” though the programs are mostly unchanged.

It includes case studies that look at “positive and negative approaches to compliance,” the bureau said, adding that businesses of all sizes can benefit from the compliance program.