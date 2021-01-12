Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    • BREAKING

      ONTARIO REPORTS 2,903 NEW CASES OF COVID-19

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    2h ago

    Corus Entertainment reports $76.7M Q1 profit, revenue down 10% from year ago

    The Canadian Press

    Corus Entertainment says TV ad revenue fell 14% in Q1

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    TORONTO - Corus Entertainment Inc. reported its first-quarter profit edged down from a year ago while its revenue declined 10 per cent.

    The media company says it earned $76.7 million in net income attributable to shareholders or 37 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Nov. 30.

    The result compared with a profit of $78.1 million or 37 cents per diluted share in the same quarter a year earlier.

    Revenue for the three-month period totalled $420.4 million, down from $467.9 million.

    On an adjusted basis, Corus says it earned 38 cents per share, the same as the same quarter last year.

    Corus owns 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations and 15 conventional television stations as well as other assets.