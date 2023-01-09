Daly Sees Fed Raising Rates Above 5%, But How Far Is Unclear

(Bloomberg) -- Two Federal Reserve officials said Monday that the central bank will likely need to raise interest rates above 5% before pausing and holding for some time.

“We are just going to have to hold our resolve,” Raphael Bostic, president of the Atlanta Fed, told the Atlanta Rotary Club. He said the Fed was committed to tackling high inflation and this warrants raising interest rates into a 5% to 5.25% range to squeeze excess demand out of the economy.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, speaking in a live-streamed interview with the Wall Street Journal, also said she expects the central bank to raise interest rates to somewhere above 5%, though the ultimate level is unclear and will depend on incoming data on inflation.

Neither Bostic nor Daly has a vote on policy this year.

Policymakers meet at the end of the month and are expected to either raise rates by 50 basis points for a second straight time or slow down to a quarter-point hike.

“Doing it in more gradual steps does give you the ability to respond to incoming information,” Daly said. She stressed that it’s too early to “declare victory” over persistent inflation.

Daly last month said she sees rates remaining restrictive for longer than seen by markets, which have cuts priced in for this year. She said holding the federal funds rate at its peak for 11 months is a “reasonable starting point.”

Asked by the moderator how long he saw rates above 5%, Bostic said: “Three words: a long time.”

“I am not a pivot guy. I think we should pause and hold there, and let the policy work,” he said.

Fed officials meet on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 and are expected to deliver either another 50-basis point rate hike or further slow the pace to a quarter percentage point, though traders see the latter as more likely. A report Friday showed hiring in the US labor market remained robust in December while wage gains cooled.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.