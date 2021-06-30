Top Stories
4:28
Pattie Lovett-Reid: Boomers seem to be ignoring traditional retirement norms
-
10:01
Some women might find their job is taken after COVID subsides
-
11:01
An NFT of the World Wide Web source code sold for US$5.4M
-
7:06
Employer frustrated at Canadians who 'just don't want to work'
-
6:13
Jordan, Gretzky and more invest in live-sports streaming service
-
6:15
Gates Foundation commits US$2.1B to advance gender equality
-
-
Jun 30
Jun 30
Canada economy shrank less than expected during third wave
Canada economy shrank less than expected during third wave
Canada’s economy shrank less than expected during the third wave of COVID-19, proving surprisingly resilient despite the lockdowns.
-
Jun 301:30
Shaw Q3 profit surges on tax liabilities revision and revenue growth
Shaw Communications Inc. says it had $354 million of net income for the three months ended May 31, compared with $184 million in last year's fiscal third quarter.
-
Jun 30
Financial lessons learned from COVID-19
The pandemic may have hit your wallet hard. Here are some lessons we can learn from this unprecedented time.
-
Jun 303:28
Tesla stall shows Wall Street rift on stratospheric stock value
Few companies have been as polarizing on Wall Street as Tesla Inc. -- and the lackluster run that’s weighed on the S&P 500 Index this year has done nothing to lessen it.
-
Jun 29
Jun 29
Employer frustrated at Canadians who 'just don't want to work'
Employer frustrated at Canadians who 'just don't want to work'
Some business owners across Canada are finding it increasingly difficult to hire workers.
-
5:33
Downtown Toronto office vacancies reach highest level since 2008
-
7:27
Slack unveils new tools in heated competition on hybrid work
-
7:01
Vanishing teller jobs threaten women’s entry point to banking
-
6:58
Canadian employees want workplace flexibility to continue post-pandemic: survey
-
6:23
Pianos, personal space help Brookfield lure staff back to office
-
6:23
The return to the office is pushing even more women out of work
-
6:58
Fed-up young workers fear they need offices to save their careers
-
1:56
Office workers don't want to return and Microsoft has software for that
-
4:35
Wall Street's return-to-office divide laid bare by Goldman, Citi
-
2:02
Google revamps workspace to rival Microsoft, embrace remote work
-
Jun 302:11
Rapid growth of cannabis stores will likely result in closures: OCS
The head of the Ontario Cannabis Store is warning that the rapid growth of pot shops will likely result in an overcrowded marketplace and some closures.
-
Jun 291:42
Biden backs Maine town saying no to WWII-era Canada oil pipeline
A small coastal city in Maine has won the support of the Biden administration in its fight against a Canadian oil pipeline in what environmentalists see as a signal that other pipelines could face similar treatment.
-
Jun 30
Jun 30
Canadians consider U.S. a far better economic partner than China, Pew survey suggests
Canadians consider U.S. a far better economic partner than China, Pew survey suggests
The latest Pew Research Center survey found 87 per cent of 1,011 Canadian respondents see the U.S. as the better economic ally, up from 73 per cent in 2015.
-
Dec 23, 2019
Jun 30
Jun 30
Six days in Suez: The inside story of the ship that broke global trade
Six days in Suez: The inside story of the ship that broke global trade
How the Ever Given and its billion-dollar cargo got stuck, got free, got impounded, and got taken to court.
-
Jun 297:15
Wild weather plagues North America grain crops as demand surges
The world is counting on farmers in North America for big harvests of everything from corn to canola this year. Due to weird weather patterns, growers will likely come up short.
-
Jun 305:40
Amazon says pandemic growth increased carbon emissions by 19%
Amazon.com Inc. said its carbon emissions rose in 2020 due to pandemic-fueled business growth, highlighting the challenge of balancing a fast-growing business with pledges to minimize environmental harm.
-
Jun 29
Jun 29
Younger Canadians drop financial advisers for DIY investing
Younger Canadians drop financial advisers for DIY investing
Millennials, more so than any other demographic, are ready to drop their financial adviser to pursue Do-It-Yourself (DIY) investing instead.
-
Jun 306:13
Final figures from 2020-21 show Alberta with $17B deficit
New figures show Alberta's fight against COVID-19 hit more than $5 billion by the end of the last fiscal year in March.
-
Jun 303:18
Cogeco to expand U.S. presence with US$1.1B deal for WideOpenWest's Ohio operations
Cogeco Communications Inc. is bolstering its presence south of the border after announcing its U.S. subsidiary will acquire WideOpenWest Inc.'s Ohio telecom business for US$1.1 billion.
-
Jun 28
Jun 28
Rapid rate hikes would be 'devastating' for housing: Tal
Rapid rate hikes would be 'devastating' for housing: Tal
CIBC Deputy Chief Economist Benjamin Tal is urging the Bank of Canada to take a slow and steady approach to raising interest rates in order to avoid wreaking havoc on mortgage debt-laden Canadian households.
-
Jun 306:53
Ontarians line up for haircuts as province rolls back public health restrictions
Ontarians lined up for their first haircuts in months on Wednesday as the province rolled back public health restrictions on salons and other businesses in light of a decline in COVID-19 cases.
-
Jun 307:34
Twitter dives into NFTs, offers newly created assets in giveaway
Twitter Inc. will give away 140 new NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, the social network’s first official foray into the digital assets that have grown in popularity since the beginning of the year.
-
Jun 28
Jun 28
'Hard to be bearish' as earnings rally: Baskin Wealth's Schwartz
'Hard to be bearish' as earnings rally: Baskin Wealth's Schwartz
As business restrictions ease and the Canadian economy restarts, corporate earnings are beginning to heat up and that's making one Bay Street portfolio manager expect that these favourable conditions for investors won't be fading anytime soon.
-
Jun 28
Jun 28
Biden aims to dismantle weapons richest 0.1% use to avoid taxes
Biden aims to dismantle weapons richest 0.1% use to avoid taxes
An unpleasant surprise for wealthy Americans was lurking halfway through a 114-page document released by the U.S. Treasury late last month.
-
Jun 306:39
Good year for crops, federal COVID-19 transfers help shrink Saskatchewan's deficit
Saskatchewan's year-end financial report says the province's deficit has shrunk to $1.13 billion.
-
Jun 307:41
Krispy Kreme is guide IPO pricing below marketed range
Krispy Kreme Inc. is guiding investors that the company could price its U.S. initial public offering below a marketed range, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
-
Jun 302:06
Oil rises ahead of OPEC+ meet with Iran talks at standstill
Oil advanced with investors awaiting a key meeting between OPEC+ producers on output policy while a stalemate in Iranian nuclear talks drags on.
-
Jun 303:02
Alimentation Couche-Tard sees gradual return to normalcy amid reopening
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. says it remains on the path to doubling its pre-tax profits by 2023 as the economic reopening is helping business to return to pre-pandemic levels.
-
Jun 307:48
Decision on Habs home-game capacity for Stanley Cup final coming today: public health
The Montreal Canadiens organization said Tuesday it had asked the government to ease COVID-19 health restrictions and increase capacity at the Bell Centre to 10,500 people, up from 3,500.