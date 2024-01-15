(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s newly proclaimed king, Frederik X, is appearing before lawmakers on Monday as festivities around his enthronement continue.

Frederik, together with Queen Mary and other members of the royal family, are expected to visit the parliament at 10 a.m. in Copenhagen.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will relay a message from the new monarch, followed by a speech of her own. The royal family will then attend a reception for members of parliament and other specially invited guests.

Frederik, 55, ascended to the throne on Sunday afternoon after his mother, Queen Margrethe II, signed a declaration of abdication at Christiansborg Palace in central Copenhagen — a first for the Nordic country in almost 900 years. Massive crowds of jubilant Danes who’d traveled from across the country welcomed their new sovereign as he was proclaimed king by the prime minister on the palace’s balcony.

“My hope is to become a unifying king of tomorrow,” the king said in his accession speech, a more secular one than his mother used to give. A closely watched element of the address was King Frederik’s royal motto, a centuries-old tradition in the Danish monarchy that underpins a new ruler’s reign: “United, committed, for the Kingdom of Denmark.”

The king’s job will be to represent Denmark at national and international events and to sign all legislation passed in parliament by democratically elected lawmakers. Formally, the monarch also appoints the prime minister and cabinet members, though in practical terms he has no political power.

There will be no coronation for the new sovereign, the practice having been stopped in Denmark more than a century ago.

The new king enjoys great popularity among Danes, with 84% in a recent opinion poll saying they have a positive view of him, a similar approval level to Queen Margrethe. Royal experts see the monarchy opening up more under his reign.

