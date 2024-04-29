(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG’s next share buyback will likely be delayed as a result of new provisions, Morgan Stanley analysts said Monday.

Giulia Aurora Miotto and Vishal Shah said they now “remove the second buyback we were expecting” in the third quarter, citing a briefing with Deutsche Bank executives who indicated a delay until there’s more certainty on the matter.

The comments echo the views expressed by various analysts at other brokers including Berenberg, Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Bank said late Friday it’s going to make provisions of as much as €1.3 billion in the current quarter. That money will be set aside to cover a potential payment after a court indicated it may side with claimants in a long-running lawsuit related to the takeover of Postbank AG.

Deutsche Bank said in the release it disagrees with the assessment. It also said in a second release on Sunday that the decision on a second buyback will depend on the ultimate amount of provisions it’s going to make, among other things.

The doubts over the lender’s distribution to shareholders come after it indicated on an earnings call just last week it’s on track for another buyback later this year.

The lawsuit is from shareholders in Postbank which Deutsche Bank bought 14 years ago. The claimants argue that Deutsche Bank was required at the time to offer a much higher takeover price, and want compensation.

