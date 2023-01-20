(Bloomberg) -- The dismissal of an anti-nuclear activist from the board of South Africa’s National Nuclear Regulator by the country’s energy minister was unlawful and unconstitutional, the country’s High Court ruled.

Gwede Mantashe had dropped Peter Becker because the minister believed Becker couldn’t be objective as he wanted the continent’s sole atomic power plant shut and no others built. Mantashe also objected to Becker, who is a spokesman for a community activist group demanding the closing down of the Koeberg nuclear plant near Cape Town, from meeting with members of the Koeberg Alert Alliance.

“The minister bent over backwards to discharge Mr Becker without allowing a fair process to unfold,” High Court Judge Babalwa Mantame said in the ruling.

Koeberg is owned by Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. and the utility is planning to extend the power plant’s life by 20 years.

