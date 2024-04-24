18h ago
Donald Payne Jr., Democratic Congressman From NJ, Dies at 65
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Democrat Donald Payne Jr., a six-term congressman from New Jersey, died Wednesday at the age of 65.
Payne suffered a “cardiac episode” earlier this month related to complications from diabetes, his office announced last week. He had been hospitalized since.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy confirmed Payne’s death in a statement on Wednesday.
“Tammy and I are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of our friend, and a steadfast champion for the people of New Jersey, Congressman Donald Payne, Jr.,“ Murphy said.
His death creates a new vacancy in the narrowly divided US House.
Payne was running unopposed in the June 4 Democratic primary. His heavily Democratic district includes parts of Essex, Hudson, and Union counties. Payne’s father was the first Black person elected to Congress from New Jersey.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.