Dowden to Say China Is Behind Cyberattacks in UK, Times Reports

(Bloomberg) -- UK Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden is set to tell parliament on Monday that China is behind a string of cyberattacks on British politicians, according to The Times.

Alison Giles, parliament’s director of security, has summoned a small group of politicians — all members of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China that scrutinizes Beijing — to a briefing, the newspaper reported without saying where it obtained the information.

The attacks are part of a wave of state-backed interference aimed at undermining British democracy, the Times said. A government spokesperson declined to comment to the newspaper.

The Chinese embassy in London didn’t immediately respond to a email seeking comment sent on Saturday.

A parliamentary committee warned last year Britain’s approach to the national security threat posed by China is “completely inadequate,” with too much focus on short-term economic gains rather than the long-term risks.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.