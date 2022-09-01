(Bloomberg) -- Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi discussed hacker attacks on oil giant Eni SpA and other energy companies with senior officials at a high-level security meeting Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter.

Draghi and his undersecretary for security, Franco Gabrielli, held discussions at a meeting of the Interministerial Committee for Cybersecurity, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions were not public. A spokesman for the Italian government declined to comment.

Eni said Wednesday its internal protection systems had detected unauthorized access to its networks, though the consequences have so far appeared to be minor. Earlier in the week, Italy’s energy agency GSE said that it suffered a breach on Sunday night and Monday morning.

“Cyberattacks on Italy’s top company and energy agency are not something to be underestimated,” Stefano Mele, chairman of the Cyber Security Commission of the Italian Atlantic Committee, said in a phone interview. “The fact this happened in the space of a few days and just before elections points to coordinated attacks and explains why the premier and committee are getting involved,” he said, referring to Italy’s national election Sept. 25.

