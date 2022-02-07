(Bloomberg) -- Dubai plans to impose a charge on single-use plastic bags with the aim of phasing them out in two years as part of efforts to reduce environmental footprint.

A charge of 25 fils ($0.07) will be levied on single-use plastic bags in all stores, including restaurants, pharmacies and e-commerce deliveries, according to a statement. It will take effect on July 1.

“The changes will ultimately contribute to a healthier environment, which is vital to maintaining a sustainable and high quality of life,” Dubai’s government said.

Dubai, part of the United Arab Emirates, said on Sunday it plans to reduce carbon emissions by 30% by the end of 2030 to support the UAE’s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The UAE is the host of the United Nations Climate Change Conference next year.

