(Bloomberg) -- Severe thunderstorms, winds, hail and flooding rain are likely across the eastern US on Monday. There is a chance a tornado could pop up as well.The worst of the storms is expected to develop in southern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, the US Storm Prediction Center said. In addition to ground traffic, the storms could cause delays and cancellations late Monday afternoon into the early evening as well for airlines.“This is a really potent storm system coming through especially for this time of year,’’ said Brian Hurley, a senior branch forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center.Across the eastern US, 49.4 million people face an enhanced risk of dangerous storms and flooding Monday, with an additional 38 million facing a slight risk, including New York City and Pittsburgh. The worst threat will likely be high winds, Hurley said.The West Virginia Emergency Management Division is warning residents to prepare for the storms and cautioning people should charge cell phones and have a way of receiving weather alerts, according to a social media post.

In other weather news:

Southern Europe: Extreme heat is returning to southern Europe this week, with the potential for record temperatures in parts of Spain, while further north a destructive storm is lashing the Nordic region.

Central Europe: Slovenia is beginning to assess the human and economic toll from flooding that’s inundated parts of the country as the Alpine nation of 2.1 million took the brunt of record rainfall in central Europe.

China: Heavy rains lashing China’s northeast are ravaging crops in some areas of the country’s grain basket, threatening to increase imports at a time of rising food insecurity across the globe.

Tropics: Tropical Storm Khanun now looks to be veering away from Kyushu, the most south western of Japan’s main islands, and headed for Korea.

