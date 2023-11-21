Corporate America Is Rethinking Diversity Hiring
Some companies change diversity programs under legal attack
Struggling Swedish landlord SBB has received yet another credit rating downgrade in a move that will exacerbate the company’s challenge of refinancing about $1.3 billion of bond debt between now and 2025.
Sluggish growth in the euro-zone economy is threatening to amplify risks to financial stability posed by higher interest rates, the European Central Bank warned.
Vietnamese authorities are aggressively stepping up criminal proceedings of former real estate executives whose cases upended the nation’s property and bond markets.
Around a quarter of Helical Plc’s portfolio will sit empty after the loss of a lease with bankrupt WeWork Inc.
15h ago
The Canadian Press
British Columbia Premier David Eby says it's "hard to understand" why other politicians still believe in relying on the private sector to deliver affordable housing and instead it's time for governments to step up.
Eby says there are proposals at the federal level to sell public land and buildings to help solve the crisis, but B.C. is doing the opposite by taking inventory of provincially and municipally owned land in order to build more homes.
He told the BC Non-profit Housing Association's annual conference his government is the right one to tackle the housing crisis as the province faces "huge challenges."
He told the crowd that "it does matter who is in government" when it comes to housing.
Eby said he was excited about the potential for the federal government to provide more money for housing in Tuesday's budget update.
The premier also touted tighter rules for short-term rentals introduced this fall, saying his family uses platforms such as Airbnb, but the status quo can't continue when other vacancy rates are so low and people are buying properties to run like hotels.
"We can't leave any housing unoccupied," Eby said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2023.