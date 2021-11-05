(Bloomberg) -- A Canadian court has backed Edward Rogers in his fight against his family at Rogers Communications Inc., Canada’s largest cable and wireless firm.

Justice Shelley Fitzpatrick of the Supreme Court of British Columbia ruled in favor of the cable scion, who had argued he has the right to replace five board members without a shareholder meeting.

However, it isn’t yet clear if the decision paves the way for him to immediately change the board and replace the company’s chief executive officer. The court is taking a delay to fix an audio problem, and Fitzpatrick has not yet delivered her full ruling.

It represents a major victory in Edward Rogers’s weekslong power struggle with the company, his mother, Loretta Rogers, and two of his sisters, Melinda Rogers-Hixon and Martha Rogers. All three of those family members opposed his efforts to oust Chief Executive Officer Joe Natale.

The decision probably means the departure soon of the five independent directors who opposed Edward Rogers, including Chairman John MacDonald, and who helped block an attempt in September to force out Natale.

