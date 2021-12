(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk sold $1.02 billion of Tesla Inc. shares, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.

The Tesla chief executive officer sold 934,090 shares, the filing showed.

Musk, the world’s richest person, has been offloading Tesla stock since asking his Twitter followers in November whether he should sell some of his stake.

