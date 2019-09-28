(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is set to give space fans an update Saturday evening on the status of “Starship,” the next-generation vehicle his Space Exploration Technologies Corp. plans to use to eventually take humans to Mars.

Closely-held SpaceX currently flies its workhorse Falcon 9 and more powerful Falcon Heavy rockets for customers that include NASA, commercial satellite operators and the U.S. military.

SpaceX is valued at $34 billion, according to an analysis by EquityZen, a marketplace for shares in pre-IPO technology companies. Musk founded the Hawthorne, California-based company in 2002.

“Starship will allow us to inhabit other worlds,” Musk tweeted on Friday. “To make life as we know it multiplanetary.” He’s also been tweeting out images of an early prototype with three SpaceX Raptor engines.

