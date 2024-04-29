(Bloomberg) -- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk summoned the head of the secret service and prosecutor general following a report that the previous management of the nation’s largest oil refiner had ignored warnings about a Swiss unit.

State-controlled Orlen SA’s internal security service cautioned against hiring a man identified as Samer A. to run a trading business planned for Switzerland because he was thought to be involved in the oil trade with Iran and have connections to Hezbollah, Onet.pl reported on Monday. The website didn’t disclose Samer A.’s full name in line with the Polish law.

After the company’s management changed this February, new bosses uncovered losses at Orlen Trading Switzerland GmbH, or OTS, of almost $400 million, stemming from unsecured advance payments to unknown intermediaries. The major beneficiary was a 25-year-old Chinese citizen at a Dubai-based company that received more than $200 million.

Tusk described the case as key for the country’s security in a post on X social media platform on Monday. “Poles need to know the truth. There’s no point in waiting anymore.”

The country’s top refiner has been at the center of controversy under former Chief Executive Officer Daniel Obajtek, a loyalist of Poland’s previous populist administration. In January, prosecutors started several probes into Orlen’s acquisition of oil refiner Grupa Lotos SA, as well as its pricing policies, which caused shortages of fuel at filling stations last year.

Orlen said last week that it had notified prosecutors about a potential irregularities at the Swiss unit. Its press office declined to comment on the latest media reports when contacted by Bloomberg on Monday.

Samer A. was hired by Michal Rog, Orlen’s management board member in charge of trade and logistics. He was detained in a different case at the end of February and later released on bail. Rog said in an interview last week that he knew Samer A. and described his as “a man that’s recognizable in the whole trading world.”

Former CEO Obajtek, who is likely to run in the European Parliament June 9 election, told Onet that he had and still has trust in his co-workers.

When Samer A. was detained the OTS case wasn’t publicly known. It was first mentioned by Tusk in March, when he said that Poland may be in a lot of trouble because of the company’s operations.

