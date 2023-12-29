Emerging Markets Poised to End Year With Best Gains in Years

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging markets are set to close out 2023 with standout returns as bets on bigger and faster US interest-rate cuts propelled a blistering late-year rally across the developing world.

MSCI’s benchmark stock gauge for developing-market equities is on track for a 6.9% advance this year, snapping a two-year losing streak. Its currency equivalent index is headed for a 4.7% gain, its biggest yearly rise since 2017.

Meantime, bonds denominated in emerging-market currencies are eyeing gains of 6.3%, the best since 2020. Dollar debt has reaped an 11% return, the most in four years.

The cost of insuring exposure to emerging markets has also eased, with credit default swaps across 22 sovereign issuers sliding an average 72 basis points to levels last seen in September 2021.

Ricardo Adrogue, head of the global sovereign debt and currencies group at Barings LLC, said disinflation, growth and US monetary policy would remain the key themes for emerging markets in 2024.

“EM overall still offers value,” he said, “especially in a world where the dollar is likely to have peaked together with US interest rates.”

The greenback has lost nearly 3% this year, its steepest annual drop since 2020, amid bets the Federal Reserve will embrace monetary easing early in the coming year. That stands to weaken the US currency further in the coming months.

Adrogue warned, however, of geopolitical risks that could introduce volatility for emerging markets. Former President Donald Trump is currently the frontrunner for the Republican nomination for next year’s US election.

“There is no doubt that a win by President Trump will be globally disruptive. The question is how disruptive,” he said.

On Friday, the last session for the year, gauges for developing-market currencies and stocks were little changed amid thin trading ahead of the New Year’s holiday in the US.

Below are some views on what next year may hold for EM:

FX

Latin American currencies were this year’s winners, led by the Colombian peso’s 25% advance against the dollar. Jason DeVito, senior portfolio manager at Federated Hermes, expects that regional outperformance to continue.

“We generally see strength in Latin America on strong commodity prices, potentially due to more stimulus from China, and continued success in the Latin American monetary regimes taming inflation,” he said.

In general, central banks’ credibility remains intact across the developing world, which is helping to drive down risk premia, DeVito notes. While US rates should drive near-term gains, he expects “maturing monetary and fiscal regimes globally should drive high returns in EM FX.”

Bonds

Next year should bring bumper gains of as much as 10% in local-currency EM bonds, predicts Manik Narain, head of emerging market strategy at UBS.

“We see emerging markets in a favorable part of the disinflation cycle,” Narain said. While core inflation — stripping out energy and food prices — has not eased as quickly as in the US, he sees this materializing in the next couple of quarters.

Equities

There were some unexpected names in the list of top global equity performers of 2023, including Sri Lanka and Lebanon. Jason Xavier, head of EMEA ETF capital markets at Franklin Templeton advises clients to focus next year on markets he dubbed “diamonds in the rough.”

Xavier is also bullish on tech-heavy EMs such as Taiwan and South Korea, seeing them as well-positioned to benefit from the global frenzy around artificial intelligence. He expects India to outperform, too, citing its “demographically advantageous population.”

