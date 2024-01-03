(Bloomberg) -- Ethiopia said its deal with Somaliland to gain access to the Red Sea allows the government to make an “in-depth assessment” toward deciding whether it would grant recognition to the breakaway region of Somalia.

On Jan. 1, Ethiopia, the world’s most populous country without sea access, signed a preliminary deal to rent a 20-kilometer (12-mile) expanse of coast from its neighbor for half a century. According to Somaliland’s President Muse Bihi Abd, Ethiopia would also officially recognize Somaliland as a sovereign state.

Ethiopia on Wednesday published details of the deal via a statement posted on X.

News of the deal provoked a sharp backlash by Somalia, the United Nations-recognized owner of Somaliland. Its government on Tuesday called the move illegal and urged the international community to support its position.

