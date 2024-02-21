(Bloomberg) -- The European Union approved a modest new package of sanctions ahead of the two-year mark since Russia invaded Ukraine and following the death of opposition leader Alexey Navalny in a Russian prison.

The package, the bloc’s 13th since Russia’s war against its neighbor started, is limited in scope as the bloc was keen to see it approved before Feb. 24 and is focusing much of its efforts on enforcing existing restrictions. The bloc’s presidency, currently held by Belgium, announced the agreement in a post on X on Wednesday.

Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the EU’s executive, said she welcomes the adoption of the package. “With 2,000 listings in total, we keep the pressure high on the Kremlin,” von der Leyen said on X.

Measures proposed in this new package, as previously reported by Bloomberg, include:

Trade restrictions for the first time on Chinese and Indian companies aiding Russia’s war machine to access banned components and technologies

Sanctions on North Korea for supplying Russia with artillery and missiles, as well as on Russian shipping firms transporting the armaments

Listings targeting more than 100 individuals and entities, including companies involved in the production of weapons, technology suppliers, politicians and officials accused of abducting children

Expanding export restrictions on several technologies and electronics such as chips, machines and ball bearings used by Russia’s defense industry.

Some of the sanctions have been coordinated with Group of Seven allies, with the US, UK, Canada and Japan all expected to announce their own set of measures. The package now needs to be formally adopted by member states and could still change before then.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.