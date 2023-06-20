You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
EU’s Vestager Is Candidate to Run European Investment Bank
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s competition chief, Margrethe Vestager, is a candidate for the top job at the European Investment Bank as the race for that post heats up.
“I am pleased that the Danish government has put forward my name to be vetted as a possible candidate for the position as president for the European Investment Bank,” Vestager said in a statement. “I confirm my availability for the assessment, awaiting the bank’s process and next steps.”
Italy, Poland and Sweden have also proposed their own candidates to run the bank, which claims to be the world’s largest multilateral borrower and lender. The Financial Times reported earlier on Vestager’s bid.
