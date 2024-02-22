(Bloomberg) -- Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast Auto Ltd.’s losses increased during the fourth quarter as revenue jumped on the acceleration of automobile deliveries.

The company reported a net loss of $650.1 million in the last three months of 2023, 3.4% wider than the third quarter, VinFast said in a filing. Revenue was $436.5 million in the fourth quarter, up 26% from the previous quarter and a 133% jump from the same period in 2022.

The company reported a net loss of $2.395 billion for full year 2023, or a 14.7% increase from 2022, while total revenue stood at $1.198 billion, representing an increase of 91% from 2022.

VinFast announced last month that it delivered 13,513 cars in the fourth quarter, a 35% increase versus the number of deliveries in the prior three months, and a total of 34,855 cars in 2023. The company targets to deliver 100,000 vehicles this year, it said in the statement today.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.