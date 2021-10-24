(Bloomberg) -- An onshore unit of China Evergrande Group said construction at more than 40 projects in Guangdong province is proceeding smoothly, as investor focus turns to the embattled developer’s next dollar coupon payment.

Hengda Real Estate Group, the unit, issued a statement on its WeChat account Sunday providing construction updates for its projects in Guangzhou, Foshan, Zhaoqing and some other cities in Guangdong province, and said delivery of the homes will be ensured.

Evergrande made an interest payment on a dollar note ahead of a Saturday deadline, sending the indebted builder’s stock and bonds higher late last week. A 30-day grace period for the coupon would have expired on Saturday after the firm missed the original payment date. The 30-day period for its next dollar coupon payment ends on Oct. 29.

Last week’s payment offers some temporary relief for the real-estate company, giving it more time to sell assets and raise cash to pay creditors and suppliers. The reprieve may be short-lived however, with more than $300 billion in liabilities still to be paid, analysts said.

Key Developments:

Evergrande Says Building Going Smoothly at 40 Guangdong Projects (7:50 a.m. HK)

Evergrande Group unit Hengda Real Estate Group says construction at more than 40 projects in Guangdong province is proceeding smoothly and delivery of the homes will be ensured, according to a statement on its WeChat account Sunday providing updates for its projects in Guangzhou, Foshan, Zhaoqing and some other cities in Guangdong province.

China Earnings to Lose Steam on Brutal Quarter for Biggest Firms (7:45 a.m. HK)

A combination of raw material inflation and weak consumer spending has made the third quarter a brutal period for China’s biggest companies, with property, agriculture and power generation sectors set to show the worst plunges in profit.

Roughly a quarter of China’s over 4,000-listed firms have already published earnings or preliminary results for the season. While still early, analysts concur that overall year-on-year growth will be disappointing, accentuated by the comparison to last year’s high base when China was the only major economy that grew during the pre-vaccine stage of the pandemic.

The corporate outlook is also clouded by a prolonged chip shortage and an energy crunch limiting manufacturing capacity, as well a troubles for property developers.

Evergrande to Shift Business Toward Electric Vehicles (Oct. 21 9:27 p.m. HK)

Evergrande Group is scaling down its real-estate operations to focus on making new energy vehicles, which will be its main business within 10 years, the Securities Times reported, citing Chairman Hui Yan Ka.

Annual sales of real estate will drop to about 200 billion yuan ($31 billion) in 10 years from 700 billion yuan in 2020, Hui said at an internal meeting, according to the report. Evergrande won’t sell unfinished houses, he said.

Evergrande declined to comment on the report.

