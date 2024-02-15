(Bloomberg) -- An ex-Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analyst was found guilty of insider trading and fraud by a London jury.

Mohammed Zina, who worked in the Conflicts Resolution Group at Goldman, was charged for insider trades struck between July 2016 and December 2017, making about £140,000 ($175,780) in profit. The unanimous jury at Southwark Crown Court found Zina guilty on six counts of insider trading and three counts of fraud.

The judge ordered Zina to be taken into custody ahead of his sentencing scheduled for Friday.

The Financial Conduct Authority had also charged his brother Suhail Zina, an ex-Clifford Chance lawyer. However, Suhail was cleared of all charges earlier this month after the judge gave directions for his acquittal.

Mohammed Zina was not aware that he was on the bank’s insider list and didn’t know the updates he had were inside information, his lawyer had argued during the trial. The evidence presented by the FCA was not enough to prove his guilt, Zina’s lawyer had argued. The lawyer declined to comment after he verdict.

Zina “betrayed the trust we placed in him and his misuse of client information was in direct contradiction of our values,” a Goldman Sachs spokesperson said. “We have zero tolerance for this conduct.”

Zina was “effectively calling the shots” and using his brother’s account to make profits through trades in companies including ARM Holdings Plc, Alternative Networks Plc and Punch Taverns Plc, the prosecutors said during the trial.

He bought shares in ARM an hour after he received confidential information linked to Softbank Group Corp’s plan to buy the chipmaker in 2016, the FCA alleged.

