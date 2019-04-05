(Bloomberg) -- The former co-chair of law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher, one of the highest-profile parents ensnared in the college admissions scandal, will become the second to plead guilty in the case.

“I take full and sole responsibility for my conduct,” Gordon Caplan said in a statement Friday morning. “I want to make clear that my daughter, whom I love more than anything in the world, is a high school junior and has not yet applied to college, much less been accepted by any school. She had no knowledge whatsoever about my actions, has been devastated to learn what I did and has been hurt the most by it.”

Caplan, who is now on leave from the firm, is one of 33 parents charged. Prosecutors outlined potentially compelling evidence against him in a case where he’s accused of paying $75,000 to boost his daughter’s college board scores.

“To be honest, I’m not worried about the moral issue here,” Caplan told William Rick Singer, the admitted ringleader of the scheme, according to prosecutors. “I’m worried about the, if she’s caught doing that, you know, she’s finished.”

Singer has pleaded guilty to charges including obstruction and racketeering conspiracy, having agreed to cooperate with the Justice Department’s yearlong investigation dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues” by secretly recording calls with clients and wearing a wire for visits.

Like other parents, Caplan is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and honest services fraud. “I apologize not only to my family, friends, colleagues and the legal bar, but also to students everywhere who have been accepted to college through their own hard work,” he said in his statement.

