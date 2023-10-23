1h ago
Exxon Sells Stake in German Miro Refinery to Commodity Trader
(Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. has sold its 25% stake in the Miro refinery in Germany to Liwathon Group, a privately held investment company.
The stake will be held by the Liwathon’s Alcmene oil and commodity trading unit, Liwathon said in a statement. It didn’t provide a value for the transaction.
Alcmene had been in the running to buy a share in the German Schwedt refinery last year, though that deal didn’t go through.
Miro in southwest Germany is the nation’s second-biggest oil-processing plant. The site has the biggest storage tanks in Germany, the then-head of Miro told local press in 2020.
