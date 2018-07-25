Facebook user growth disappoints as scandals linger

Facebook Inc. (FB.O) started to see the first signs of user disenchantment in the midst of public scandals over privacy and content, with revenue and the average number of people going to the site daily during the second quarter missing analysts’ projections. The shares declined as much as 11 per cent in extended trading.

The company said it had 1.47 billion daily users in June, compared with the 1.48 billion average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue, fueled by mobile advertising sales, increased 42 per cent to US$13.2 billion, missing the average projection of US$13.3 billion.

The company’s user growth slowed in the same quarter that Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg testified for 10 hours in U.S. Congress on data privacy issues. It also came as Europe implemented strict new data laws, which Facebook had warned could lead to fewer daily visitors in that region. The company also was bombarded by public criticism over its content policies, especially in countries such as Myanmar and Sri Lanka where misinformation has led to violence.

“The core Facebook platform is declining,” said Brian Wieser, an analyst at Pivotal Research Group.

The Menlo Park, California-based company reported net income of US$5.11 billion, or US$1.74 a share, compared with analysts’ average estimate of US$1.71 a share, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The quarter marked the first time Facebook had missed analysts’ revenue projections since 2015.