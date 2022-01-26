Jan 26, 2022
Fed Meeting Signals, Big Pig Backlog, Sanctions Ready: Eco Day
- The Federal Reserve is expected to use Wednesday’s meeting to cautiously signal a March rate hike, according to Bloomberg Economics’ analysis
- Oil and gas flows aren’t likely to be significantly impacted from the tensions building in Ukraine, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
- Worker shortages at U.K. slaughterhouses have left farms with a big backlog of pigs, prompting the industry to call for urgent talks with the government to ease the crisis
- The German government has pushed for an exemption for the energy sector if there is a move to block Russian banks from clearing U.S. dollar transactions, according to documents seen by Bloomberg
- U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said the U.S. and its European allies have economic sanctions “at the ready” if Russian troops invade Ukraine
- The last thing Hong Kong wants to do right now is increase borrowing costs -- but it will be forced to when the Federal Reserve starts lifting interest rates
- Bank of Japan board members aren’t ready to signal any unwinding of stimulus after speculation over possible policy normalization discussions grew in the days leading up to a meeting earlier this month, a record of the gathering showed
- Investors expect the Bank of Canada will start an aggressive series of interest rate hikes this week as the central bank launches its campaign to wrestle inflation down from a three-decade high
- Economists predict Singapore’s central bank will tighten policy further at its next scheduled meeting after a surprise move Tuesday to blunt rising inflation risks
- China’s government spending rose at the slowest pace in nearly two decades last year, suggesting limited fiscal support for an economy that has sharply lost momentum in recent months
