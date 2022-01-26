(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

The Federal Reserve is expected to use Wednesday’s meeting to cautiously signal a March rate hike, according to Bloomberg Economics’ analysis

Oil and gas flows aren’t likely to be significantly impacted from the tensions building in Ukraine, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Worker shortages at U.K. slaughterhouses have left farms with a big backlog of pigs, prompting the industry to call for urgent talks with the government to ease the crisis

The German government has pushed for an exemption for the energy sector if there is a move to block Russian banks from clearing U.S. dollar transactions, according to documents seen by Bloomberg

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said the U.S. and its European allies have economic sanctions “at the ready” if Russian troops invade Ukraine

The last thing Hong Kong wants to do right now is increase borrowing costs -- but it will be forced to when the Federal Reserve starts lifting interest rates

Bank of Japan board members aren’t ready to signal any unwinding of stimulus after speculation over possible policy normalization discussions grew in the days leading up to a meeting earlier this month, a record of the gathering showed

Investors expect the Bank of Canada will start an aggressive series of interest rate hikes this week as the central bank launches its campaign to wrestle inflation down from a three-decade high

Economists predict Singapore’s central bank will tighten policy further at its next scheduled meeting after a surprise move Tuesday to blunt rising inflation risks

China’s government spending rose at the slowest pace in nearly two decades last year, suggesting limited fiscal support for an economy that has sharply lost momentum in recent months

