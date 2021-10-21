40% of Canadians believe pandemic financial aid should end now to calm inflation: Angus Reid Institute

After the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) expires on Oct. 23 it will be replaced by a targeted benefit that will help those whose work is impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns.

At a news conference held on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced that the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit will go into effect on Oct. 24.

The benefit will provide $300 a week to workers who are subject to a lockdown.

Freeland said all business and income support programs scheduled to expire on Oct. 23 will not be extended.

“We are announcing what we very much hope and believe is the final pivot in delivering the support needed to ensure a robust recovery,” Freeland told reporters.

Freeland also announced a new Hardest Hit Business Recovery Program will be available to employers who can demonstrate “deep and enduring losses.”

The program will provide support via rent and wage subsidies, starting at a rate of 10 per cent for applicants who show their revenue has been cut in half; the subsidy would rise to 50 per cent for revenue losses of 75 per cent, Freeland said.

She added that eligibility will be based an employer’s revenue loss over the course of 12 months of the pandemic. The other eligibility factor will be revenue loss in the current month. The support will be available from Oct. 24 until May 7. As of March 13, Freeland said the support will be cut in half.

Freeland said the government is also taking out “insurance” by creating a new support program in the event of local lockdowns in the future, and that those who are affected by those lockdowns would be able to tap the subsidy program up to the maximum amount for the duration of the lockdown.