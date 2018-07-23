(Bloomberg) -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s Alfredo Altavilla is said to step down as head of the company’s European operations following the decision to name Mike Manley as the new chief executive officer, according to people familiar with the situation.

Altavilla was considered as one of the three leading candidates to succeed Sergio Marchionne, who was forced to relinquish the post after 14 years due to the sudden deterioration of his health.

Altavilla is a close aide to Marchionne and a Fiat veteran who’s overseen operations across the globe and now runs the automaker’s European business.

A Fiat Chrysler spokesman wasn’t immediately available for comment.

