The race to purchase Brooks Brothers Group Inc. out of bankruptcy is on as brand manager WHP Global and a group of Italian companies prepare bids following Authentic Brands Group LLC and Simon Property Group Inc.’s US$305-million offer.

Sparc Group LLC, which is backed by Barneys New York owner Authentic and mall landlord Simon, agreed to make a US$305-million bid in a court-supervised auction for Brooks Brothers’ global business operations, according to a statement.

The group has committed to take on at least 125 of the clothing stores in its so-called stalking-horse bid, which sets a minimum price for the auction. A higher bid could still emerge before an Aug. five deadline as other firms prepare competing offers.

WHP Global, which owns the Joseph Abboud and Anne Klein brands, is preparing a bid for the retailer’s assets, the firm confirmed in a statement to Bloomberg. “It’s early innings in the Brooks Brothers bankruptcy sale process,” and “we are big believers in the power of the Brooks Brothers brand, the global footprint and the management team,” said Yehuda Shmidman, chief executive officer of WHP.

Backed by funds managed by Oaktree Capital and BlackRock Inc., WHP was originally named the lender on Brooks Brothers’ bankruptcy loan before Authentic and Simon submitted a competing offer that ultimately won out.

Italian Bid

A group of Italian companies, including Giglio Group SpA, is also working on an offer, according to spokesman for Giglio in Milan.

Brooks Brothers’ agreement with Sparc comes with a US$9.1-million break-up fee and up to US$1 million in expenses if the stalking horse doesn’t win the auction, according to court papers. A hearing on the sale will be held Aug. 11.

Brooks Brothers said on July 8 when it filed for bankruptcy that it plans to permanently shut 51 stores in the U.S. It has 500 worldwide in 45 countries, with 200 in North America.

Authentic specializes in reviving beaten-down brands, including Aéropostale and Nautica. Sparc runs more than 2,600 retail stores, shop-in-shops and an e-commerce platform, the company said.

More Suitors

Bloomberg reported earlier that Authentic and Simon were positioning themselves to own the 200-year-old chain. The duo has teamed up before, with a pending offer for Lucky Brand Dungarees, and they’ve held talks along with Brookfield Property Partners LP about buying bankrupt J.C. Penney Co. and Ann Taylor’s parent, Ascena Retail Group Inc. Authentic and the two mall operators already bought Forever 21 Inc., which went bankrupt in September.

Brooks Brothers asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi in Wilmington, Delaware, to approve rules for the bidding process and auction. Brooks Brothers is trying to attract as many suitors as possible to compete with the current stalking horse, or lead, bidder, the company said in a court filing Thursday.

“The goal of the Debtors’ continued postpetition sale process is now to leverage the Stalking Horse Agreement to have new or existing bidders submit offers for the Company’s assets,” Derek Pitts, managing director at PJ Solomon, said in the filing on behalf of Brooks.

In May four suitors sent Brooks official indications of interest, Pitts said.

The case is Brooks Brothers Group Inc., 20-11785, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

—With assistance from Steven Church and Luca Casiraghi