(Bloomberg) -- The US agreed on a defense cooperation agreement with Finland, NATO’s newest member, allowing the world’s mightiest military power to access strategic military bases in the Nordic country as well as to store defense materials.

The agreement means the US commits to defending Finland, should the Nordic country face an attack, Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said at a news conference on Thursday. The agreement is expected to be signed in Washington on Monday, Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said.

The intention is to agree on a lot of technicalities ahead of time to ensure fast movement of troops in need, in order to increase deterrence against attack.

“US commits to defending us in a tight spot,” Hakkanen said. “That is an extremely strong message in this day and age” and “alongside NATO membership, creates such a strong deterrence that it’s likely no one will dare put military pressure on us.”

Even with the new agreement, Finland’s armed forces bear the responsibility for defending 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) of border facing Russia with a large reserve-based army configured to fight a major land campaign in need. Having fought two wars with the Soviet Union, Finland retains more artillery than France and Germany combined and can call on as many as 280,000 troops in time of war. Though most of those are trained reserves, the figure is larger than that of the UK.

Finland joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in April, after decades of ever closer cooperation with the military alliance, after its neighbor Russia launched an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The country of 5.5 million people — roughly the size of Minnesota — has sought to strengthen defense networks in various ways, including through the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force.

The agreement deepens the security ties between the world’s top military and Finland, which guards NATO’s longest stretch of border with Russia. The DCA deals with practical issues, such as the entry and movement of troops and equipment, legal framework for military personnel as well as taxation. It will also enable the US to make use of congressional funding for potential infrastructure investments in the Nordic country.

The US will have access to 15 existing military facilities across the country, including the main air force bases, according to the text of the agreement. The type and number of military personnel that will operate in the Nordic country, as well as materials brought there, will be determined later after a final vote of approval in Finland’s parliament, expected in the first half of 2024.

The Nordic country is also working through a €10 billion ($10.9 billion) program to acquire 64 Lockheed Martin Corp. F-35A fighter jets, a procurement it settled upon in December 2021.

Denmark is also in talks over similar a accord, while Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania already have agreements in place.

