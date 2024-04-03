(Bloomberg) -- Finland and Ukraine signed a security cooperation agreement in which the Nordic country committed to providing military, political and financial support for 10 years.

Finland’s security commitments involve “comprehensive support” to Ukraine’s right of self defense against the ongoing war as well as deterrence of future aggression from Russia, according to a statement on Wednesday from the office of President Alexander Stubb.

Finland also announced its 23rd aid package to Ukraine worth €188 million ($203 million), bringing the total value of military support close to €2 billion since the war started. The package consists of “mostly military aid and does include air defense and heavy ammunition,” Stubb told reporters at a joint press conference in Kyiv with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Stubb also urged the European Union and the US to do “what can be realistically” done for Ukraine, furnishing it with weapons, ammunition and training, and to support Ukraine on its path to joining the EU and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

