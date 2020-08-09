(Bloomberg) -- At least nine people died in a fire that broke out at a coronavirus facility in the city of Vijayawada in India’s Andhra Pradesh state on Sunday, the Indian Express reported, citing police.

The blaze was sparked by an air-conditioner unit that short-circuited on the ground floor of the Swarna Palace Hotel, according to the report. The hotel is leased by a private hospital to house Covid-19 patients.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet that he is “anguished by the fire” and “assured all possible support.”

