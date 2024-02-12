(Bloomberg) -- France will halt a government-subsidized electric vehicle leasing program for the remainder of 2024 after more people than originally targeted applied for it, Agence France-Presse reported.

The government will provide the leases to more than 50,000 applicants, AFP said, citing President Emmanuel Macron’s office. The program will restart next year, the French daily Les Echos reported.

Macron said last year that low-income households would be able to lease electric cars for €150 a month or less with no down payment. At the time, the government had said that only 25,000 vehicles would be made available for the so-called “social leasing” plan, which allows for state funding of as much as 13,000 euros per car.

A spokesman for Macron’s office didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

