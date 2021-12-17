(Bloomberg) --

FTX is a phenom in the world of crypto exchanges. The company has grown tremendously since its inception a few years ago. This week, Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and chief executive officer of the cryptocurrency exchange, testified to Congress about how the space should be regulated. The next day, Bankman-Fried and FTX US President Brett Harrison joined Bloomberg’s “What Goes Up” podcast to talk about that and more.

