(Bloomberg) -- Cruise LLC, the self-driving vehicle unit controlled by General Motors Co., has dismissed nine top executives, including Chief Operating Officer Gil West and the heads of legal and government affairs.

The company is trying to regain the trust of regulators and the public following an investigation by California regulators into an incident in which one of its cars struck and dragged a pedestrian for 20 feet. Regulators say the company withheld a key video that showed the pedestrian under the car.

The departure of the nine executives was announced in an internal memo sent to employees. It follows the exit of Chief Executive Officer Kyle Vogt and the grounding of the company’s robotaxi fleet in the three states where it was operating. The company also faces potential fines for not disclosing all details of the accident.

The memo said the executive departures were a result of the company’s analysis of the Oct. 2 incident. In addition to West, government affairs head David Estrada and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey Bleich also left, said people familiar with the matter. So did Prashanthi Raman, vice president of global government affairs.

Since having its license suspended in California in October and halting operations in Texas and Arizona, GM has taken a bigger hand in running the company. The automaker’s General Counsel Craig Glidden is now co-president along with Cruise’s Mo Elshenawy. GM CEO Mary Barra is chair of Cruise and Jon McNeill, a GM board member and executive at Tesla Inc. and Lyft Inc., is the robotaxi operator’s vice chairman.

“The personnel decisions made today are a necessary step for Cruise to move forward as it focuses on accountability, trust and transparency,” a GM spokesman said in an email.

Cruise has hired the law firm Quinn Emanuel to investigate the company’s governance and internal processes and how management handled the incident with the pedestrian. The company also has a consulting firm called Exponent examining its technology. Results of the internal probes are expected by the end of the year.

Read More: Mary Barra’s $280 Billion Goal Is Proving a Stretch for GM

The company’s plan is to get governance in order, make sure its technology is safe and then restart its robotaxi business on a much smaller scale than the three-city operation it had prior to the accident.

Barra has said GM remains committed to Cruise and developing its technology. The unit was costing GM $700 million a quarter //before GM grounded its fleet and scaled back operations.

(Updates with company comment in sixth paragraph, additional details beginning in seventh. A previous version of this story corrected the characterization of the departures.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.