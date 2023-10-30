(Bloomberg) -- Oil consumption in Germany is set for a sharp slump this year as the malaise in Europe’s largest economy subdues demand for vital industrial fuels.

Germany’s overall oil usage is forecast to drop by about 90,000 barrels-a-day this year, according to the Paris-based International Energy Agency. That decline is being driven by sharp contractions in demand for diesel and naphtha — both closely linked to economic activity.

“Oil product demand, which includes biofuels and direct crude burn, will fall by more in Germany than any other OECD country during 2023,” Ciaran Healy, an oil market analyst at the IEA, said in an interview. “Globally, we think only Pakistan will see a steeper annual decline.”

The drop in consumption comes as Germany’s economy endures a torrid 2023. Its output shrank last quarter, while recent purchasing manager indexes — economic bellwethers — show significant, ongoing contractions in both construction and manufacturing. Germany’s struggles are acting as a drag on the wider euro zone, where inflation remains well above target.

While a 90,000 barrels-a-day drop is only a tiny fraction of the global energy market, it equates to a reduction of about 4% in Germany’s annual consumption — a significant chunk for a major economy.

Demand for diesel-type fuels in Germany — traditionally Europe’s largest consumer — is forecast to fall by about 40,000 barrels a day, or almost 4%, this year, according to the IEA’s data. France, the European Union’s second-biggest economy, is also experiencing a sharp decline in demand.

It’s a similar story for naphtha, which is used as a feedstock by the petrochemical industry to produce everything from medical equipment to food packaging. Annual demand is also set to drop by about 40,000 barrels a day, equivalent to more than 13% — though it’s worth noting that’s from a relatively high base. Germany’s consumption actually improved during the pandemic years.

LyondellBasell Industries NV, a major plastics, chemicals and refining company whose biggest European facility is in western Germany, highlighted low European demand for petrochemical products in a results presentation on Friday, adding that the situation was “expected to persist.”

In addition to weak industrial demand, diesel is also feeling the impact of long-term trends on the roads, with buyers favoring gasoline vehicles, efficiency improving and electric cars eating into market share, Healy said. The country is also seeing a shift away from the use of heating oil, he added.

