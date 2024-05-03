(Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s Supreme Court will start hearing arguments on the constitutionality of a proposed law that seeks to punish people identifying as LGBTQ with up to three years in prison.

Richard Sky, a Ghanaian lawyer and journalist, the speaker of parliament and the attorney general are among those summoned to the top court Wednesday, according to a court notice seen by Bloomberg.

The notice was confirmed by Sky, who filed the lawsuit to rule the draconian bill as unconstitutional.

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo refused to consider the bill, which requires his assent to become law, until the Supreme Court rules on the case. Lawmakers, who argue that the president’s delay is unconstitutional, have in turn stalled the approval of new cabinet ministers to pressure him into making a decision.

A Supreme Court ruling would pave the way for Akufo-Addo to do one of three things: reject the bill, approve it or refer it to the Council of State for further advice.

Ghanaian lawmakers passed the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, which would also legalize discrimination and force people to report anyone who’s gay to authorities, in February. The bill’s passage drew criticism from key development partners, spurring Ghana’s Finance Ministry to flag the potential economic implications of an approval.

