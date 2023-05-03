May 3, 2023
Gildan sees sales decline in first quarter, affirms full-year outlook
The Canadian Press
Gildan Activewear Inc. says it earned US$97.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, down 33.3 per cent from US$146.4 million a year earlier.
The Montreal-based company, which reports in U.S. dollars, says net sales for the quarter ended April 2 were US$702.9 million, down 9.3 per cent from US$774.9 million in the first quarter of 2022.
Diluted earnings per share were 54 cents U.S., down 29.9 per cent from 77 cents a year earlier.
Gildan president and CEO Glenn Chamandy said in a press release that the company met its sales expectations for the quarter.
He said the company remains comfortable with its full-year outlook despite an uncertain economic environment.
Gildan says the decline in sales reflects anticipated demand headwinds as well as strong comparative periods in 2022.