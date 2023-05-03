{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    BCE

    You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    May 3, 2023

    Gildan sees sales decline in first quarter, affirms full-year outlook

    The Canadian Press

    Gildan Activewear

    Gildan Activewear Inc. says it earned US$97.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, down 33.3 per cent from US$146.4 million a year earlier. Gildan president and CEO Glenn Chamandy poses for a photograph in Montreal, Thursday, February 5, 2015. , THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Gildan Activewear Inc. says it earned US$97.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, down 33.3 per cent from US$146.4 million a year earlier. 

    The Montreal-based company, which reports in U.S. dollars, says net sales for the quarter ended April 2 were US$702.9 million, down 9.3 per cent from US$774.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. 

    Diluted earnings per share were 54 cents U.S., down 29.9 per cent from 77 cents a year earlier. 

    Gildan president and CEO Glenn Chamandy said in a press release that the company met its sales expectations for the quarter.

    He said the company remains comfortable with its full-year outlook despite an uncertain economic environment. 

    Gildan says the decline in sales reflects anticipated demand headwinds as well as strong comparative periods in 2022. 

    Top Stories