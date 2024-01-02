(Bloomberg) -- Global government bonds got off to a cautious start as traders pared bets on deep interest-rate cuts from major central banks this year.

European notes led the losses, with Germany’s 10-year yield jumping nine basis points to 2.11%, the highest in more than two weeks. US Treasuries also slipped, with yields up at least six basis points across the curve.

The moves reflect doubts that policymakers will deliver the extent of monetary easing that’s priced by money markets. While central banks have indicated that they’ve likely delivered the final hikes of this cycle, they will also be reluctant to give up the fight against inflation too soon.

“The market should probably have a bit more of a bearish tone going forward,” Emmanouil Karimalis, a rates strategist at UBS Group AG, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “The ECB and other central banks have not signaled the all clear.”

Traders are betting on 158 basis points of European Central Bank easing this year, about 10 basis points less than last week.

While euro-area inflation has been in retreat, central bank officials see a risk that readings tick up in the coming months, and traders will be attentive to consumer price growth data for the region due Friday. The conflict in the Middle East has also spurred fears over the oil price, which was rising on Tuesday.

In the US, money markets are wagering on fewer than 150 basis points of Federal Reserve easing in 2024 for the first time since Dec. 21. While the pace of hiring is moderating, a resilient labor market supports views that the economy will continue to expand in 2024, albeit at a slower rate.

