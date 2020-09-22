Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is reversing course in London after Prime Minister Boris Johnson appealed to Britons to work from home to help tame a resurgent coronavirus.

The Wall Street bank is encouraging its London employees to go back to working from home if possible, though its office will remain open for those who need to come in, according to a person familiar with the matter. The reversal comes just as the bank was preparing to welcome a bigger share of its staffers back into London and New York offices after months of lockdowns left its central hubs largely empty.

There’s a real risk of “many more deaths” if people fail to do their part, the U.K. premier warned in a televised address on Tuesday evening. Johnson’s top scientific adviser has warned that the country needs urgent action to slow the spread of the virus.