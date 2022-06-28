(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. named Tavis Cannell global co-head of its infrastructure-investing effort, succeeding Philippe Camu, who was named chairman of the group.

Camu will help oversee strategy and investment opportunities, and continue to report to Mike Koester and Greg Olafson, Goldman asset-management global co-heads Julian Salisbury and Luke Sarsfield wrote in a memo to staff seen by Bloomberg News. A spokesman for New York-based Goldman confirmed the memo’s contents, declining to comment further.

Camu, who joined Goldman in 1992, was named partner in 2010. Cannell, who joined in 2005, became a partner in 2014 and will serve as co-head of infrastructure alongside Scott Lebovitz. He was most recently co-head of Europe, Middle East and Africa real estate alongside Jim Garman.

Goldman’s infrastructure arm focuses on making bets in the transportation, digital-communications and energy-transition and renewables sectors, among others. The New York-based firm is seeking to raise $4 billion for its latest fund dedicated to the sector, Bloomberg reported last year.

