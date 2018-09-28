6h ago
Greg Newman's Top Picks: Sep. 28, 2018
Greg Newman, director and portfolio manager at Scotia Wealth Management
Focus: North American dividend stocks and protection strategies
MARKET OUTLOOK
Trade wars, late-cycle, higher interest rates and yet the market still remains near its highs. Perhaps it sees the bigger picture: fairer trade means a stronger U.S. economy, which over time drives a stronger global economy.
Money is intelligent. Investor angst and doubt is supportive of the market advance. While it may feel wrong, you still need to have more equity exposure than bonds. There are many investible names out there and many of them have generous and growing dividends.
TOP PICKS
FINNING INTERNATIONAL (FTT.TO)
It boasts an attractive growth rate at a compelling valuation while paying a dividend.
AECON GROUP (ARE.TO)
It boasts an attractive growth rate at a compelling valuation relative to its peers while paying a dividend.
BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS (BIP_u.TO)
It boasts an attractive growth rate for a fair valuation with visible annual dividend growth.
PAST PICKS: SEP. 28, 2017
ENBRIDGE (ENB.TO)
- Then: $51.68
- Now: $41.72
- Return: -19%
- Total return: -14%
MANULIFE (MFC.TO)
- Then: $25.22
- Now: $23.09
- Return: -8%
- Total return: -5%
BMO MSCI EUROPE HIGH QUALITY HCAD INDEX ETF (ZEQ.TO)
- Then: $19.97
- Now: $20.56
- Return: 3%
- Total return: 5%
Total return average: -5%
