Greg Newman, director and portfolio manager at Scotia Wealth Management

Focus: North American dividend stocks and protection strategies

MARKET OUTLOOK

Trade wars, late-cycle, higher interest rates and yet the market still remains near its highs. Perhaps it sees the bigger picture: fairer trade means a stronger U.S. economy, which over time drives a stronger global economy.

Money is intelligent. Investor angst and doubt is supportive of the market advance. While it may feel wrong, you still need to have more equity exposure than bonds. There are many investible names out there and many of them have generous and growing dividends.

TOP PICKS

Greg Newman's Top Picks Greg Newman of Scotia Wealth shares his top picks: Finning International, Aecon and Brookfield Infrastructure.

FINNING INTERNATIONAL (FTT.TO)

It boasts an attractive growth rate at a compelling valuation while paying a dividend.

AECON GROUP (ARE.TO)

It boasts an attractive growth rate at a compelling valuation relative to its peers while paying a dividend.

BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS (BIP_u.TO)

It boasts an attractive growth rate for a fair valuation with visible annual dividend growth.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND FTT Y Y Y ARE Y Y Y BIP-U Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: SEP. 28, 2017

Greg Newman's Past Picks Greg Newman of Scotia Wealth reviews his past picks: Enbridge, Manulife and the ZEQ.

ENBRIDGE (ENB.TO)

Then: $51.68

Now: $41.72

Return: -19%

Total return: -14%

MANULIFE (MFC.TO)

Then: $25.22

Now: $23.09

Return: -8%

Total return: -5%

BMO MSCI EUROPE HIGH QUALITY HCAD INDEX ETF (ZEQ.TO)

Then: $19.97

Now: $20.56

Return: 3%

Total return: 5%

Total return average: -5%

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND ENB Y Y Y MFC Y Y Y ZEQ Y Y Y

