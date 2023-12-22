(Bloomberg) -- President Umaro Sissoco Embalo named a new cabinet for Guinea-Bissau, days after dismissing his prime minister twice following a foiled coup.

Embalo reappointed Ilídio Vieira Té as finance minister among 23 other cabinet members, the presidency said in an emailed statement. The president has been embroiled in a power struggle with the opposition PAIGC party that has a majority in parliament and controls the cabinet and the prime minister post.

Soares Sambu — from Embalo’s own MADEM party — was named minister of economy, planning and regional integration.

The political squabble between Embalo and his government is threatening more turmoil in one of the world’s poorest countries, which has long been a haven for gangs smuggling cocaine from South America to Europe.

The tiny coastal nation has seen at least 11 coups and coup attempts since independence from Portugal 1974, with two failed bids only this year.

