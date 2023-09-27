(Bloomberg) -- Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s campaign is set to get financial backing from deep-pocketed Texas donors in the real estate and oil and gas industries.

Wealthy real estate developer Harlan Crow is scheduled to hold a fundraiser for the former United Nations ambassador in Dallas next week, according to an invitation shared with Bloomberg, while Fidelis Realty Partners co-founder Lynn Davis will host one in Houston.

LPC Crude Oil Chief Executive Officer Steve Mills and Phoenix Services LLC’s Reece Boudreaux will also jointly host a reception for Haley in oil-centric Midland, Texas, the invitation said.

Haley is seeking to woo major donors to a campaign that has seen an uptick in interest in recent weeks after a strong performance at the first GOP debate in August. Haley is currently polling at 5.8% in the RealClearPolitics average, putting her in third place behind former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis had been discussed by donors and other party insiders as one of the most viable options to defeat Trump, but his campaign has so far failed to gain momentum to overtake the former president. Layoffs, leadership changes and other problems with his campaign have given Haley an opening to capitalize on DeSantis’s stumbles.

Crow, an influential donor, also contributed earlier this year to DeSantis’s presidential campaign. He has recently come under scrutiny for his close ties to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, after reports of Crow funding lavish vacations and private real estate deals involving Thomas and his family members.

--With assistance from Julie Fine.

