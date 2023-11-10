(Bloomberg) -- The owner of the Trump International Hotel Waikiki is rebranding the property, buying out a licensing agreement with the former US president’s company and joining Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s system.

Real estate firm Irongate is renaming its hotel Wakea Waikiki Beach and will operate under LXR Hotels & Resorts, a brand that allows hotels to access Hilton’s loyalty and distribution engines while maintaining an independent identity.

The conversion of the property, which has 462 guest rooms and suites, will take place in February, according to a statement Friday.

The Hawaii hotel isn’t the first to ditch the Trump brand. Properties in New York, Toronto and Panama City have all rebranded in the years since Donald Trump launched his political career.

“We are incredibly proud of our performance at Trump Waikiki since the opening of the iconic tower in November 2009,” Eric Trump, executive vice president at the Trump Organization, said in a separate statement. “We wish them all the best as they bring this property to its next phase.”

