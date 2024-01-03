(Bloomberg) -- Millennium Management gained about 10% last year amid a wide dispersion in performance among hedge funds whose multiple teams of traders faced a challenging 2023, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Izzy Englander’s $61 billion firm improved its returns from low single digits in the early part of the year. Eisler Capital, a London-based multi-strategy hedge fund gained 9.8%, according to another person. Both the people asked not to be identified because the details are private. Representatives for Millennium and Eisler declined to comment.

Unlike in 2022 when many of the industry’s biggest firms boasted strong double-digit gains, multi-strategy funds rose just 4.9% last year through November on average, according to PivotalPath.

Last year was marked by a volatile trading environment as major central banks cranked up interest rates and a few US regional lenders including Silicon Valley Bank collapsed. Israel’s war on Hamas in Gaza and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine added to market nerves.

Here are some full-year returns for hedge funds:

